Cold front sweeps through the area tonight

TONIGHT

A cold front will sweep through the area tonight. Ahead of this feature, areas of rain and thunderstorms have developed and will continue through the evening. There will be a chance for additional areas of rain and thunderstorms overnight as the front drops through the region, but the overnight storms will not be as potent as those of the early evening. While a widespread washout won’t occur, those who find themselves under one of the thunderstorms will see some heavier rain early tonight. Cooler and drier air approaches later tonight. We will see dew points coming down toward morning, making it feel less humid and lowering rain chances to just a few isolated morning stray showers or sprinkles. Lows will be in the middle to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off with a lot of clouds around and a chance for a few morning showers or sprinkles. Skies will become partly sunny into the late afternoon. You will notice a difference in how it feels with much less humidity to the air and it will be cooler with highs only making it to the middle 70s. Expect the clouds to continue clearing out into Wednesday evening. Some areas of fog are likely into Wednesday night. It will also be a cooler night. Lows by daybreak Thursday fall to the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Thursday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. The morning begins with mostly sunny skies. We will keep the sun throughout the day, with a few scattered clouds around for the afternoon. It will be comfortable with dew points staying low. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly clear Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances return Friday with a few isolated showers or storms expected. Highs will be back around 80. Rain chances will be low Saturday, though an isolated late-afternoon or evening shower isn’t completely out of the question. Saturday will be warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the mid-80s. The better chance for some weekend rain and storms will be Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with scattered areas of rain or storms likely. Temperatures are trending warmer next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

