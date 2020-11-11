Cold front heading toward the area bringing rain and an end to the record warmth

Rain showers develop tonight with a chance for thunder. Wednesday will be the transition day with daytime highs around 20°+ colder for the end of the week compared to the start:

TONIGHT

Our late-season taste of summer comes to a close tonight. A cold front is heading toward the Valley tonight. Clouds will be increasing into the night with a warm breeze across the region. The temperatures stay mild with readings still in the 60s at sunrise. Rain will become increasingly more likely, with showers and thunderstorms expected after midnight. Some storms may produce heavy rain or a little gusty wind.

WEDNESDAY

The day begins with rain likely around sunrise. Showers will taper off through the morning with cloudy skies. Clouds will start breaking up a bit into the afternoon as cooler air starts settling into the area. Highs will be in the middle to lower 60s early in the day but as the afternoon progresses, temperatures will start falling. Skies will clear out into the late evening with temperatures in the 40s likely by sunset. Wednesday night will be much colder. Skies will be mainly clear overnight. A little patchy fog is also possible with lows dropping to the middle to upper 30s by daybreak.

THURSDAY

It will feel much more like fall Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s for daytime highs. Though cooler, it will be a nice day overall with mostly sunny skies. We remain clear Thursday night with lows in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is looking like a repeat of Thursday with more sun and highs in the 50s. However, Saturday is looking rather chilly with temps dipping to the 40s. The end of the weekend will be a warmer day, through rain chances will also climb with the rise in temperatures. A cold front clears the area at the end of the weekend, opening the door to much cooler weather early next week and bringing the return of snowflakes to the forecast.

