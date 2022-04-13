TONIGHT

A cold front is moving toward the Valley tonight and will bring rounds of showers and a chance for thunderstorms through the night. Winds will be gusty at times with gusts between 30-40MPH possible. Temperatures stay mild overnight, falling toward the upper 50s by early Thursday morning. While the severe threat is very low for our area, an isolated gusty shower or storm isn’t completely out of the question early Thursday morning as the cold front sweeps through the region.

THURSDAY

A cold front will be sweeping through the area around sunrise Thursday. Showers are likely for the early morning with a chance for thunderstorms. A few showers or any thunderstorms may produce a little gusty wind. Winds will be gusty regardless as the front passes by with gusts to around 30-40MPH possible. The cold front will also come with a very quick drop in temperatures. Temps will still be around 60° early Thursday morning. After the cold front passes, we will quickly drop into the 40s for mid-morning. Clouds clear into Thursday afternoon and the afternoon sun will allow temperatures to rebound to the upper 50s. Winds stay breezy during the afternoon.

Thursday night will be a cooler night. Skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s for overnight lows. Winds will be much calmer and a little patchy fog is possible.

FRIDAY

Friday is looking like a pretty nice wrap-up to a workweek that has been pretty warm for the area. Highs will return to the lower to mid-60s. We will have partly sunny skies through the first half of the day and an increase in clouds into the second half. Our next cold front will be approaching the area Friday evening. Rain chances will climb again with showers developing in the evening and becoming likely by Friday night. Lows Friday night fall to the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Just like the last several weekends, we will have more chilly weather building in this weekend. A cold front will be exiting the area Saturday morning. Showers are likely to start the weekend, tapering off Saturday afternoon. Highs only make it to the lower 50s Saturday. Temps for Easter Sunday will struggle to near 50°. Although cooler, Easter Sunday isn’t looking too bad with peeks of sunshine possible and a small chance for a couple passing showers. Rain returns to the forecast Monday with highs staying around 50° and scattered showers working through the area. Chilly weather continues Tuesday with a chance for snow mixing with rain in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-40s with lots of clouds around. The chance for a few showers continues Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

