Cold front bringing storms, risk for fog

TONIGHT

Isolated rain and thunderstorms will continue this evening and taper off into the night. As the temperature drops, areas of fog will be possible. Pockets of dense fog may occur through the morning commute Wednesday. It will be a little cooler tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off with morning fog and cooler temperatures. As the fog burns off, we will get some peeks of sunshine. There’s a chance for a couple pop-up showers or an isolated T-storm through the afternoon and evening. Highs will return to around 80°.

Skies clear out Wednesday night with dry weather expected for the area. Lows will return to the lower 60s. The drop in dew points means it will be a comfortable night with low humidity.

THURSDAY

We get back to some sunshine Thursday. The day starts off mostly sunny with some patchy clouds around through the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 80s. The air will be fairly dry, keeping rain chances low. That said, a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question but any rain in the clouds would have a big challenge reaching the ground.

Skies will be mainly clear Thursday night and it will feel nice and comfortable. Lows drop to around 60° by daybreak Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern turns dries out again for the end of the week into the weekend. Friday is setting up to be a beautiful day with some sunshine, scattered clouds, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Humidity will slowly climb into the weekend as temperatures begin to rise.

