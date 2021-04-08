Cold front bringing rain to the Valley — Here’s how long the showers stick around

TONIGHT

Rounds of showers, some of which may be a little heavy at times, will continue through the night. While numerous pockets of rain are expected early tonight, rain chances will turn more isolated toward daybreak. You won’t notice much of a difference in temperatures compared to the last few. While it will be a tad more humid thanks to the widespread rain, temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s.

FRIDAY

Lingering, spotty showers and lots of clouds carry over into the early morning Friday. The chance for rain will start to fade by late morning and clouds will break up into the afternoon. The second part of the day will feature sunshine with a few scattered clouds. Even though afternoon rain chances are looking a bit lower than the morning, a stray shower isn’t completely out of the question as the afternoon sun warms us up. Highs will reach the mid-70s.

The chance for a stray shower or an isolated rumble of thunder carries over into the evening. After midnight, rain chances will be slim with scattered clouds through the overnight. Temperatures remain mild for the time of year. Lows will return to the mid-50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Get outside as early as you can to enjoy the warmer than average, summer-like temperatures Saturday. It will be the last day with temperatures so far above average. The average high temperature for the time of year is in the mid-50s and highs Saturday will return to the upper 70s. We will start the day dry and some sunshine is expected for the morning. Clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon. Rain chances will begin rising late afternoon into Saturday evening as another cold front approaches the Valley. Scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms are expected to develop shortly after sunset.

Saturday Night

Rain is likely with a chance for a few thunderstorms early Saturday night. There is a chance for pockets of some moderate to briefly heavy rain showers. The temperatures overnight will remain fairly mild, falling toward the mid-50s by daybreak Sunday. The heaviest of the rain that falls would be early in the night. The chance for showers will continue toward sunrise but it is looking more like light rain or sprinkles toward morning.

Sunday

Sunday will be the transition day from the well above average temps to closer to average, spring-like temperatures. Highs Sunday will be around 60°, though the high will come early in the day. Expect temperatures dropping into the middle to lower 50s through the afternoon. We have a chance at a brief glimpse of sun as some dry air works into the area on the back side of the Saturday night cold front. It does look like any sun would be brief with more clouds than sunshine expected for the majority of the day. We will also have occasional showers or sprinkles around. Some raindrops are likely early in the morning. A break in the rain is possible early in the afternoon but more sporadic showers are likely to develop into Sunday evening. Temperatures will be a little cooler Sunday night, dropping into the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week won’t be anywhere near as warm as this past week has been. While it does look like highs rebound to the mid-60s Monday, highs will cool to the middle to lower 50s by Wednesday. A few showers or sprinkles are possible Monday as another cold front sweeps through the Valley. A stray shower is possible Tuesday. More widespread showers and sprinkles will be in the forecast Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.