Cold front bringing rain this evening, cooler weather Tuesday

The cold front crossing the area this evening is the first of a few surges of cooler air headed our way. We end the week well below average with several chances for rain between then and now:

TONIGHT

Finally, some rain! Showers are likely this evening, becoming isolated into the night. The rain this evening will be our first measurable precipitation since September 13th! Skies will be mainly cloudy and temperatures will be turning cooler. Lows will drop toward the lower 50s by daybreak. Showers become much more isolated after midnight.

TUESDAY

We start the day mainly cloudy and cooler. We have a chance at a lingering sprinkle or isolated shower though the morning. Though the day looks like a more clouds than sun setup, there is a window where some sun will be possible. Late-morning through late-afternoon may feature a period of partly sunny skies. Highs will be much cooler, only making it to the mid-60s. Afternoon and evening showers or sprinkles are possible, especially as you cross the Ohio border into PA. An area of low pressure riding up the east coast Tuesday will produce a swath of steady rain over much of PA and that rain swath will come close to grazing our area. Eastern Mercer and Lawrence counties may see some steadier rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible Tuesday night with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a little cooler through the night. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Another cold front will sweep through the area late in the day Wednesday, bringing another chance for rain and even cooler temperatures. The day begins with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm to the mid-60s again. Spotty afternoon and evening showers develop and the chance for rain will linger into the night. Temperatures continue cooling with lows in the mid-40s by daybreak Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will see even colder air arriving to wrap up the workweek and kick off the weekend. That late-week surge of colder air will start firing up the lake-effect machine with lake effect rain showers expected to develop for the region. Temperatures remain cool throughout the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.