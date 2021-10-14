Cold front bringing rain and storms, chance for strong storms Friday

TONIGHT

It will be noticeably more humid tonight as warm air continues moving in from the southwest. Lows overnight will only drop to the mid-60s. Expect scattered clouds, thin enough at times to catch a glimpse of the moon and starts, throughout the overnight. A stray shower or an isolated storm is possible, with rain chances increasing toward sunrise.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with a chance for some morning rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty storms are possible in the morning, though the better risk for stronger storms will be in the afternoon. The morning batch of rain moves out by late-morning with a chance for a break in the wet weather for the early afternoon. Clouds break a bit in the early afternoon, helping temperatures warm to the upper 70s to around 80° and it will be very humid for mid-October. The warmer air, humid conditions, and approaching cold front will work to touch off additional spotty rain and storms for the afternoon. Any of these storms have the potential to be strong, with the main hazard being strong wind gusts. An isolated rotating storm isn’t out of the question during the afternoon or early evening.

Rain with embedded thunderstorms become increasingly more likely into Friday evening. Take the umbrellas and the ponchos to the football games, but leave the hoodies at home. Rain becomes likely by the end of the games and some lightning may cause delays but temperatures will be mild all evening. It will be in the mid-70s around kickoff and only falling to around 70° by the final plays. It will be humid all evening with a chance for an isolated stronger storm into the early part of the night. Rain will continue overnight as the cold front begins pushing through the area. Temperatures drop to around 60° by morning with showers likely.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Rain will be ongoing Saturday morning as the cooler air starts pouring in. Highs will be around 60° early in the morning with temperatures dropping into the 50s by late-morning. It will also be breezy with a northwest wind around 10-20MPH. Showers become more isolated in the afternoon with a chance to see a little sun before sunset. If we can get some sun, temperatures have a chance to return to around 60° before sunset. Additional isolated showers are possible through Saturday evening.

Saturday Night

Spotty lake effect showers or isolated thunderstorms develop Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be a little blustery and much cooler. Though cooler, lows will actually be right around average for the time of year. Average lows are in the mid-40s and forecast lows Saturday night will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday

Have your coffee mug ready for that pumpkin spice latte and dig those sweaters back out of the closet–Fall will have a firm grip on the Valley Sunday. It will be a breezy day with partly sunny skies. We will have spotty showers, mainly in the northern snowbelt. A few of the showers may produce a little lightning and thunder, too. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s. The chance for showers fades into Sunday evening with a mostly clear sky overnight. Winds will also start to come down as lows drop to the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another stretch of dry days is in the forecast early next week, with a slow warming trend through mid-week. Monday will be mainly sunny with highs around 60°. We warm to the upper 60s Tuesday with more sunshine. Wednesday will also have a lot of sun with highs back around 70°. Our next chance for rain after Sunday’s lake-effect showers will arrive Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.