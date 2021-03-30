Cold front bringing rain and colder temps Wednesday; April beginning well below average

TONIGHT

The warmer temperatures of today will linger into the night. Temperatures will hover in the 50s all night. Clouds increase through the evening, becoming overcast early tonight. Rain showers will become increasingly more likely after midnight, with showers developing before sunrise Wednesday. Rain will be likely at sunrise, and that will also be the warmest part of your Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. The warmest part of the day will be around sunrise with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s. A cold front will be sweeping through the area in the morning, and a sharp drop in temperatures occurs as the front clears the area. Expect temperatures dropping into the 40s by mid-morning. The scattered showers will taper a bit into the afternoon. A lull in any rainfall is expected for the afternoon into the early evening and we may be able to warm back to around 50° with some breaks in the clouds.

Additional showers develop in the evening and will begin mixing with snow as even colder air pushes into the area. A changeover to snow will occur overnight with a coating to an isolated 1″ of accumulation possible. It will be a colder and blustery night. Morning lows will fall into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak, with wind chills in the 10s to low 20s likely at daybreak.

THURSDAY

Unfortunately, this isn’t an April Fools joke. April begins with temperatures around 20° below average, blustery winds and the risk for snow. Scattered snow showers and flurries will be ongoing early Thursday. The chance for snow showers and flurries will continue all day. Occasional bursts of snow, capable of dropping visibilities and quickly coating surfaces, are possible throughout the day. A lot of the snow that falls will melt but some accumulation is expected on colder surfaces. Any peeks of sun would help quickly melt away any snow that can stick. Daytime accumulations of 1″ or less are possible, locally up to 2″ possible in the snowbelt. Snow showers will continue into Thursday night and taper off toward Friday morning. Additional coatings to an isolated 1″ are possible before the snow wraps up.

Temperatures will be quite cold for the time of year. Highs will only reach the lower to mid-30s. Blustery winds out of the northwest at about 10-20MPH are expected all day. The winds, combined with the unseasonably cold air, will lead to wind chills in the teens and lower 20s all day. Temperatures will fall toward the mid-20s Thursday night and a brisk wind will continue overnight. This will allow for wind chills as low as the lower teens into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for snow fizzles out by Friday, but temperatures remain cold with highs around 40°. It will still be a little blustery Friday, keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s through the day. Better weather arrives heading into the weekend, with lots of sun and warming temperatures. Highs return to the 60s by Easter Sunday. The next chance at temperatures nearing 70° will be early next week.

