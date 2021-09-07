Cold front bringing next batch of rain to the Valley

TONIGHT

A cold front is working toward the region this evening with impacts arriving after midnight. Clouds will increase after sunset and rain chances will start climbing overnight. Showers will become likely by morning as that cold front starts working through the area. Morning lows will be in the middle to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins with areas of rain and lots of clouds. While rain chances are high in the morning, the entire day isn’t going to be a washout. Showers are likely through late morning. Rain will be tapering off into the early afternoon. The morning will be overcast but clouds will begin thinning out through the early afternoon, with skies turning partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures hover in the 60s through the morning but will jump to the middle to upper 70s once the sun comes out.

Wednesday evening will be cooler than Tuesday evening with temperatures dropping to the lower 60s by 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows dropping back to the middle to lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Plan for a cooler day overall Thursday. The morning starts off in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. We will have scattered clouds through the day and a north-northwesterly breeze with much cooler temperatures. Highs will only be around 70°. It won’t be a washout but there is a chance for a few isolated showers or sprinkles around, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. There will be much drier air in the region which will try to eat away at some of the showers that can develop. Rain chances will fade into Thursday evening and clouds will begin clearing out. Expect a mostly clear and cool night with lows dropping to the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Following Thursday will be another stretch of beautiful weather and dry days. Friday will be a tad warmer, in the mid-70s, with mostly sunny skies. It will be a cool night for high school football with temps likely to approach the 50s by the end of the games. Saturday will be a few more degrees warmer, in the upper 70s, with mostly sunny skies. We return to the 80s Sunday with a partly sunny end to the weekend.

