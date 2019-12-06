Cold front bringing falling temps Friday afternoon

The warmest part of the day Friday will be the morning. The day won't be a washout but a little rain is possible -- here's my Thursday evening forecast update:

TONIGHT

The partial clearing of the clouds this evening will fill back in tonight as we head back to overcast skies. The coldest part of our Thursday night will be the early part. Lows will be around 30° but temperatures rise to the middle to upper 30s by the morning commute.

FRIDAY

Another overcast day for the area Friday. It won’t be a washout but a few showers are possible in the morning. The morning will also be the warmest part of the day. We will hit our high in the lower 40s before 12PM, with falling temperatures likely after 12PM. A stray shower remains possible in the afternoon and, as the temperatures drop, a few snowflakes are possible.

By the early evening we will begin seeing clouds start to thin out again. If you’re heading to any of the holiday parades or tree lighting ceremonies you may see an isolated flurry early on but the chance for any precipitation fades a couple hours after sunset. It will be a chilly evening with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s by 11PM. Lows Friday night will be in the lower 20s with clearing skies.

SATURDAY

Highs pressure builds in for the start of the weekend. This brings mostly sunny skies to the area (Finally!) Saturday. After the chilly morning, highs will rise to the middle to upper 30s. Saturday night will have a few clouds and lows in the middle 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next storm system begins sending clouds our way Sunday. We end the weekend with a big temperature spike that carries over into the start of the next workweek. Don’t get used to warmer temperatures. We will have a rapid temperature drop on what is shaping up to be a windy Tuesday, followed by much colder weather mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.