Cold front bringing falling temperatures and rain Thursday, a little lake effect Thursday night

TONIGHT

This will be a warm overnight with temperatures hovering in the 50s all night. A brisk southwesterly breeze will continue tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be climbing toward morning with showers developing around daybreak.

THURSDAY

The warmest part of your Thursday will be just before sunrise. Temperatures will be around 50° at sunrise but drop into the 40s early as a cold front sweeps through the Valley. Rain showers will start up before sunrise for most of the area and will be scattered about the Valley all morning. The rain will start to taper off in the early afternoon and we may see a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. We will start looking for lake effect developing into Thursday evening as even colder air wraps into the region. Temperatures will drop into the 30s, bottoming out around 30° by daybreak Friday. Scattered snow showers or flurries will occur into the night, primarily in the snowbelt. A coating to perhaps an inch or two is possible in the snowbelt and along the northern borders of Trumbull and Mercer counties. Elsewhere, a light dusting is possible. The best chance at seeing snowy roads is low but not zero for northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. The risk is much higher into Ashtabula and Crawford counties where a few inches of snow are possible.

FRIDAY

Lingering lake effect snow showers and flurries are possible through Friday morning, mainly in the northern snowbelt. Little accumulation is expected. Expect a cooler morning with lows around 30°. The lake effect precipitation fizzles out in the morning and the rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s. Friday night will be dry with scattered clouds and lows in the middle to upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend begins dry with some peeks of sunshine. Highs return to the lower to mid-40s Saturday. More showers will develop for the area Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. A surge of much colder air from Canada will arrive early next week. That will bring falling temperatures and rain mixing over to snow Monday. Tuesday will have scattered lake effect snow showers with highs in the lower 30s. We are going to have to watch for accumulating snow Monday night through Tuesday with a decent setup for more moderate to perhaps heavy lake effect snowbands in the region. Accumulating snow approaching shovelable/plowable levels is possible in spots into Tuesday. We will be monitoring this trend and keeping you updated on-air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.