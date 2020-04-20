Cold front arriving Tuesday morning

Chilly and breezy Tuesday ahead with a little rain, too. The entire day isn't looking like a washout -- Here's when to expect some showers:

TONIGHT

Monday evening will be quiet and clear, helping temperatures quickly dip into the 40s. An approaching cold front will bring an increase in clouds overnight and temperatures are likely to rise a few degrees as the clouds build into the region. Rain becomes increasingly more likely toward sunrise.

TUESDAY

Tuesday morning begins with cloudy skies and scattered showers. The warmest part of the day is likely to be the early morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s at sunrise. The cold front clears the area by mid-morning and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to around 40° by late-morning. The best chance for showers will be around and shortly after sunrise. Rain tapers off into the afternoon and some peeks of sunshine are possible. Winds turn a bit gusty during the afternoon, driving wind chills down into the 30s.

Spotty showers or sprinkles are possible into Tuesday evening, especially in the northern snowbelt. After sunset, any rain showers may mic with a few snowflakes. The chance for precipitation ends by late-evening. Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight and temperatures will be colder. Lows will be in the upper 20s. The light breeze and colder temperatures will lead to wind chills as low as the lower 20s possible overnight.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be another cooler day. Highs will be around 50°. Skies will be partly sunny with increasing clouds through the morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon with occasional showers or sprinkles. The chance for rain continues to climb Wednesday evening with showers becoming likely into the night. Temperatures slip into the mid-30s for overnight lows.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures start warming back up Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. Highs will be around 60° by Friday and to kick off the weekend. Friday is looking like the nicest day this week with some wet weather expected for the weekend.

