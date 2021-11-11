Cold front arriving tonight, temperatures dropping into the weekend

TONIGHT

Showers develop this evening as a cold front sweeps through the Valley. Showers are likely early into the night, tapering off by morning. Clouds will start to break up toward morning with a brisk southwesterly wind between 10-20 mph. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Friday will still be a nice day overall, but it won’t be as warm. Skies become mostly sunny early in the morning with lots of sunshine expected through early afternoon. Clouds will increase into the evening. Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid-50s for highs and winds stay blustery through the day. Wind gusts to 30MPH are possible during the day.

Clouds will increase into Friday evening as a pocket of even cooler air moves into the region. We will have a chance for some spotty showers Friday evening and into the night. Temperatures will cool enough for some wet snow to mix with any showers overnight. Lows by daybreak Saturday will be in the mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day and chilly day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s. The day begins with a chance for an isolated mix of rain and snow. A stray shower remains possible in the afternoon. Winds will be blustery again with occasional gusts between 20-30 mph.

Saturday Night

Plan for a chilly night with scattered clouds and a brisk wind continuing. Lows will drop to the lower 30s and wind chills as low as the lower 20s will be possible. Dry weather is expected through the night.

Sunday

Clouds increase early Sunday with a mainly overcast day expected. Scattered rain will develop and mix with snow at times. Temperatures will only rise to the upper 30s for highs with a brisk wind through the day. We have a chance for a few snowflakes through the day but the chance for snow will be a little greater Sunday night as lows fall to the lower 30s. A light accumulation is possible Sunday night into Monday morning but the chance for slippery travel continues to look small, with overnight temps hovering around the freezing mark.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for a mix of rain and snow scattered about the area continues Monday. It will remain cold with highs in the upper 30s. A few lingering snowbelt snow flurries or mix of rain and snow are possible through the early morning Tuesday. Temperatures will return to the lower 40s. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs jumping back toward the upper 50s under partly sunny skies. Rain returns to the forecast next Thursday with mild temps lingering.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.