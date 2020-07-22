Cold front arriving Thursday brings more spotty storms, drop in humidity

Tracking spotty thunderstorms Thursday with a chance for an isolated gusty storm. Dew points will begin dropping Thursday evening, setting us up for a much less humid Friday:

TONIGHT

Another humid night ahead with some spotty rain and storms for the Valley. Any storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and pack some gusty winds. The chance for isolated storms will continue into Thursday morning, Lows will be around 70°.

THURSDAY

A bit of a change to the forecast for Thursday. It is looking like a slow-down in the progression of a cold moving through the region will increase the risk for rain and storms for the area. Spotty rain and storms are possible in the morning. Additional rain and storms, scattered about the region, are expected into the afternoon and early evening. There will be a slim chance for an isolated stronger storm, capable of producing some high wind gusts. Dew points through the morning and early afternoon will remain around 70°, making it feel very humid and providing ample moisture for heavy rain in stronger storms. Isolated pockets of localized flooding are also not out of the question. We will have plenty of clouds around, keeping temperatures from warming as much. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Rain chances end early Thursday evening as the cold front settles south of the Valley. This will allow for drier air to move into the region. The drop in dew points will make it feel less humid and we will have cooler temperatures overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the middle to lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday begins a stretch of a few drier days with some sunshine. Dew points won’t be as high, so it won’t feel as humid. We’ll have partly sunny skies through the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Great weather expected into the weekend! We begin heating up again Saturday with more sunshine. Highs will jump to the upper 80s. Sunday will become a bit more humid with some sun and scattered clouds. Rain chances will begin climbing again Sunday night into Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.