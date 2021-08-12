Cold front arriving Friday with more rain and storms, turning cooler and calmer for the weekend

TONIGHT

A few more showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening with a low chance for another gusty storm through the evening. Any overnight rain will be pretty isolated. Expect scattered clouds and continued humid weather. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70°

FRIDAY

Friday will be the last of the stormy days for a bit. A cold front will approach the area and bring more downpours and thunderstorms. We will have a chance for some morning showers or storms moving into the area from the west. Scattered morning clouds are also likely. We will have to monitor the morning for another complex of storms working through the region, much like the last several mornings. The afternoon comes with a chance for a little sunshine. Sun will help spike our temperatures to the mid-80s. It will remain humid, so if we can reach the mid-80s, heat indices approaching 90° are possible.

The better risk for stormy weather will be into the late afternoon and especially the evening as the cold front arrives in the area. Again, the risk remains for a few stronger storms, capable of producing severe wind gusts. The risk for flash flooding will also be elevated after all the rounds of heavy rain from this past week.

Rain and storms will continue into early Friday night with rain tapering by morning. Winds will shift to a more northern direction, and we will begin pulling in cooler and less humid air. Dew points will start to come down a bit and clouds begin clearing out toward morning. Lows drop to the middle to lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The weekend will be much quieter across the Valley. It will be cooler, too. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will become less humid through the day. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Saturday Night

Plan for a much cooler night across the area. Drier air will be in place, aiding temperatures in dropping toward the middle 50s for lows. Skies will be mainly clear.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like a repeat of Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be comfortable. Highs return to the upper 70s to near 80°. Dew points remain low, so humidity won’t be a factor. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the middle to upper 50s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will stay dry Monday with more sun and highs warming to the lower 80s. Into the middle of the week, we will be monitoring the remnants of what is currently Tropical Depression Fred. That system will pull some tropical moisture inland as it lifts northward toward our region and may bring some mid to late-week showers and storms to the Valley.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.