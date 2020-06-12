Cold front arriving Friday brings below average temperatures for the weekend

Temperatures will be close to average Friday but turn much cooler for the weekend -- Here's the outlook and when 80° temps return:

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be a little cooler overnight. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Friday will also be a fairly nice day. We begin the day mostly sunny. Lots of sunshine is expected through early afternoon but clouds will be on the increase into the evening. An isolated sprinkle is possible late in the day, too, though any rain will have to battle drier air and may struggle to reach the ground. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s for daytime highs.

We will continue cooling Friday night as a cold front sweeps through the area and ushers in much cooler weather into the weekend. We will also have the chance for some spotty showers or sprinkles through the night into Saturday morning. Skies will become mostly cloudy into the night. Lows dip to the upper 40s to around 50° by Saturday morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Overall, the weather through the weekend is looking pretty nice. The only issue will be the cooler temperatures. It’s setting up to be a nice weekend to tackle yardwork without all the sweat and maybe have a campfire and s’mores at night. Skies turn partly sunny Saturday morning with a mix of sun and scattered clouds expected through the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb to the middle to upper 60s for daytime highs, around 10° below average for mid-June. The average high for the time of year is 77°.

Saturday Night:

Saturday night will be chilly and quiet. Skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop toward the mid-40s by daybreak Sunday. That is also around 10° below average for mid-June. The average low for the time of year is 55°

Sunday

Sunday is also setting up to be a beautiful, though cool, day. Skies are looking mostly sunny for the area. Daytime highs will be around 70°

LOOKING AHEAD

The week begins with a chance for a few showers Monday. We will also start to slowly warm through the week. Highs Monday will be in the mid-70s, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s toward mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,