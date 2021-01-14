Cold front arrives Friday — Here’s what it brings to the Valley and the impacts on your weekend

Friday's cold front will be accompanied by rain that mixes with snow as the colder air begins moving in. It will feel a lot more like January into the weekend:

TONIGHT

Another mild night for the time of year with lows in the middle to lower 30s. The overnight is looking dry and a little breezy with clouds continuing to build in. Skies will be overcast into the morning as a cold front approaches the area.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will climb to around 40° by the late-morning. The cold front I have been tracking has slowed down a bit in the latest data coming in over the last 24 hours. It is looking like the bulk of our morning will be dry with rain chances coming up around 9-10 a.m. and noon. Showers become likely after noon and temperatures will begin to come down. This will allow for the rain to begin mixing with snow as temperatures fall into the middle to lower 30s. Little accumulation is anticipated, though a coating of snow isn’t totally out of the question by the evening.

Skies remain cloudy through Friday evening as precipitation becomes more isolated, especially after sunset. It will be a colder night with lows falling to the upper 20s and enough of a breeze to allow wind chills to drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. A few isolated snow showers are possible into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

No 40s in the forecast for highs this weekend; however, Saturday will still be slightly above average with highs in the mid-30s. The average high remains at 32° for the time of year. It will be a blustery day and wind chills in the 20s will occur during the afternoon. We will also see some scattered snow showers and flurries around Saturday. Accumulation looks limited with, at best, an isolated inch in spots. Afternoon snow showers may mix with a little rain as temperatures climb slightly above the freezing mark.

Saturday Night

Occasional snow showers and flurries will continue Saturday night. Little accumulation is expected with, at best, an isolated inch or two in a few spots. There will be a chance for some slick spots with light coatings of snow and black ice also possible. Blustery winds continue with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chills as low as upper teens to lower 20s are expected overnight.

Sunday

Continued occasional snow showers or flurries will occur Sunday. Accumulation chances remain low with an isolated inch possible in spots. Highs will be in the lower 30s and blustery winds will continue. Wind chills in the 20s will be possible throughout the day. Keep an eye out for isolated slick spots on roads, through widespread slick travel is not anticipated at this time.

LOOKING AHEAD

The average high for this time of year is at 32° which is around where temperatures hover early next week. The risk for occasional snow showers or flurries will continue Monday. Tuesday currently looks like the lowest chance at precipitation with a slim shot at an isolated flurry. Temperatures begin to slowly climb again late next week, rising back to the upper 30s by next Thursday.

