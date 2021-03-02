Cold early, seasonal and sunny Tuesday

TONIGHTWe get a touch of some Arctic air for tonight. A cold northwesterly wind has set up for the region tonight, pulling in much colder temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper teens but the blustery winds will drive overnight wind chills into the single digits. We will have some evening snow showers around as the colder air moves in. A brief burst of snow capable of dropping visibilities and laying a quick coating is possible. Snow chances fade late in the evening with nothing more than a stray, isolated flurry overnight.

TUESDAYAlthough it isn't going to be as warm as the majority would like, it will be a decent day overall. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and still a tad blustery. Highs will near 40° but wind chills will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s during the day. Skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday night. A southwest wind will start pulling warmer air back into the area. As a result, it won't be as cold of a night with lows in the middle to upper 20s.