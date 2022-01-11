Cold, becoming sunny Tuesday

(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cold. Wind chills around and slightly above/below zero. Temperatures in the lower teens.

Light coating of snow last night. Less than an inch. Side streets and untreated roads could be slick. Add a few extra minutes for travel. High today in the lower 20’s and wind chills stay in the single digits.

Skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

WARMING OVERNIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

Not as cold tonight, upper teens and partly cloudy. Sunshine and clouds Wednesday and a high in the upper 30’s.

Scattered light rain or snow Wednesday night, Low in the upper 20’s.



SNOW SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY, COLDER LATE WEEK AND SATURDAY

High in the low to mid 30’s Thursday, chance for a few snow showers.

Early snow shower chance Thursday night, cloudy overnight. Low in the lower 20’s.

Partly sunny and colder Friday. High in the upper 20’s.

Cold Friday night, partly cloudy and low in the lower teens.

Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high in the low to mid 20’s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the lower teens.

Warmer Sunday, high around 30° and partly sunny.

Mid 20’s Sunday night and mostly cloudy.



SNOW SHOWERS AND SEASONAL TEMPERATURES EARLY WEEK

Lower 30’s Monday with a chance for a few snow showers.

Lower 20’s Monday night and a few snow showers.

Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the lower 30’s. Chance for a few snow showers.