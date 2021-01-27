Cold and blustery end to the workweek with occasional snow showers

Highs in the 20s and lows in the teens the next few days. The colder weather will fire up the lake effect snow machine -- When the snow starts and how much to expect here:

TONIGHT

Colder air continues to spill into the region, taking lows to around 20° by Thursday morning. The cold will touch off some lake effect snow showers and flurries overnight. Pockets of snow showers and flurries will be able to produce a light coating of snow, generally less than 1″ for the overnight. Winds will be a bit blustery with wind chills as low as 10° by morning.

THURSDAY

A colder day ahead Thursday with highs in the lower to mid-20s. Blustery winds continue, keeping wind chills in the teens throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and occasional snow showers and flurries. Keep an eye out for isolated bursts of snow capable of dropping visibilities through the day. We will also have quick coatings of snowfall come down under lake effect snowbands that can quickly coat roads and slicken things up. Total snow throughout the day of around 1″ or less is possible. Pockets of accumulation up to 2″ aren’t out of the question, especially into the northern snowbelt.

We will also have to keep an eye on road conditions Thursday night. Though the lingering spotty snow showers and flurries aren’t looking overly heavy, temperatures will make it easy for snow to stick to untreated surfaces. Accumulations of an additional light coating to an additional 1″ are possible overnight, with locally up to 2″ possible in isolated areas in the snowbelt. Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens with wind chills as low as the upper single digits.

FRIDAY

Cold temperatures and blustery winds continue Friday. Expect highs in the mid-20s with wind chills in the mid-teens throughout the day. The chance for occasional snow showers or flurries continues. Additional light coatings to an isolated 1″ of snow are possible. We will also have some peeks of sunshine throughout the day. An isolated flurry is possible early Friday night with broken clouds through the night. Lows will be in the upper teens to around 20°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is setting up for another cooler than average day but will come with quiet weather and some peeks of sunshine. The next noteworthy storm is one we will be watching Sunday into Monday. Snow showers will approach the Valley into the second half of the day Sunday. We will have to watch the evening and overnight for a changeover to a wintry mix. Either way, it is looking like an elevated chance at slick travel conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning. Precipitation type will rely heavily on the track of the storm. On the backside, scattered snow showers are expected to linger with the chance for accumulating snow carrying over to the start of the workweek. Temperatures will be right around average for the start of next week. We will continue to monitor model trends with the weekend storm and hone in on accumulation potential later this week. Check back for updates, both on-air and right here at WYTV.com.

