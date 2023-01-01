TEMPERATURES

RADAR AND SATELLITE

FUTURE TRACKER

An isolated shower will be possible this evening and into tonight. Lows tonight will drop into the low 40s. Monday will bring mainly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the low 50s. Rain will overspread the area Monday night into Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday. It will be mild with high temperatures in the low 60s. Rain showers will continue to be likely Tuesday night.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

7-DAY OUTLOOK

An isolated shower will be possible on Monday. Highs will be in the low 50s on Monday. Rain will overspread the area Monday night into Tuesday with showers and isolated thunderstorms likely Tuesday. Tuesday will be mild with highs in the low 60s. Chances for rain will continue Wednesday. It stays mild with highs in the upper 50s. Colder temperatures arrive for the second half of the week. It will turn enough into Thursday to mix rain and snow showers into the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy both Friday and into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.