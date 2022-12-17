TEMPERATURES

Look for temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 20s overnight. Staying colder Sunday with highs near 30 degrees.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scattered light showers have moved through parts of the area Saturday. Here is a look at radar right now. Look for the chance of snow showers or flurries to continue tonight. The chance for snow showers or flurries will stick around Sunday. The heavy snow will stay near Lake Erie in Ashtabula County in Ohio and into NW Pennsylvania and Western New York.

FUTURE TRACKER

Scattered light showers have moved through parts of the area today. Look for the chance of snow showers or flurries to continue tonight. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 20s. The chance for snow showers or flurries will stick around Sunday. The heavy snow will stay near Lake Erie in Ashtabula County in Ohio and into NW Pennsylvania and Western New York. Highs will be near 30 degrees. Monday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s. A few flurries will be possible mainly in the morning.

TONIGHT

Scattered light showers have moved through parts of the area today. Look for the chance of snow showers or flurries tonight. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 20’s.

TOMORROW

Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with a chance for snow showers/flurries. Temperatures will be in the near 30 degrees.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Scattered clouds on Monday with a small risk for a lake effect snow shower or flurry early. Highs will push into the low 30s. Better weather slips in for a few days Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s for highs. A large winter storm is brewing for late next week. This storm will need to be watched as it approaches just in time for Christmas weekend. Snow and rain will become likely with this storm late in the week, and colder air will move in behind the system. Highs will be in the teens for Christmas Eve.