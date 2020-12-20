Cloudy with a chance for snow showers on your Monday

A storm later in the week could bring snow for Christmas
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy tonight with a stray rain or snow shower…LOW: 29
— Chance for rain or snow showers Monday…HIGH: 36
— Chance for more snow showers Tuesday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 37
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 45
— Rain likely Christmas Eve changing over to snow in the evening…LOW: 40…HIGH: 47
— Snow likely Christmas and turning chilly…LOW: 12…HIGH: 22
— Chance for snow showers next Saturday…LOW: 14…HIGH: 25
— Partly sunny and cool next Sunday…LOW: 15…HIGH: 33