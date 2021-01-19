Cloudy Tuesday with snow tonight

BE ALERT FOR BLACK ICE THIS MORNING!Road temperatures below freezing with light snow this morning, making for icy conditions.Slow down and add some extra time for travel. We're in the upper 20s and we have some light snow or flurries for today. High in the low to mid 30s.

LIGHT SNOW TONIGHTIsolated light snow at times tonight, low in the mid 20s.

CLOUDY TUESDAY, COLDER WEDNESDAYMostly cloudy Tuesday with a high in the mid 30s. Light snow showersTuesday night with accumulation an inch or less. Low in the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy with morning snow shower chance Wednesday. High in the upper 20s.Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 20s Wednesday night.

WARMER THURSDAY AHEAD OF COLDER AIR FOR THE WEEKENDWarmer for Thursday with cloudy skies. High in the mid to upper 30s.Thursday night low in the lower 20s with patchy clouds.Colder and mostly cloudy Friday with a high in the lower 30s.Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high around 30°.Cloudy and chilly Saturday night, with a low in the upper teens.Mostly cloudy Sunday with a high in the lower 30s.

WINTRY MIX CHANCE NEXT MONDAYCloudy with isolated light snow or rain. Chance for freezing drizzle or sleet as well.High in the low to mid 30s.