Cloudy, slightly above average temperatures Monday

TONIGHTQuiet weather ahead with a light breeze overnight. Expect scattered clouds and dry conditions through the overnight. Temperatures drop to the middle to lower 20s. Wind chills as low as the upper teens are possible at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySaturday will be much less gloomy with scattered clouds and some sunshine. Though the sun may be a tad filtered at times, it will be a much nicer looking day. It will also be a dry day with slightly above average temperatures. The normal high is 32° and highs will warm to the upper 30s.