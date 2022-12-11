TEMPERATURES

Temps drop to the middle to upper 20s and low 30s tonight. Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening and into tonight. A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible mainly in the snowbelt. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Monday with a few flurries possible.

FUTURE TRACKER

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30. A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible mainly in the snowbelt. Skies will stay mainly cloudy Monday with a few flurries possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Skies will slowly start to clear Monday night. Lows will be in the low to middle 20s. Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and scattered clouds. Highs will be near 40.

TONIGHT

MONDAY

7-DAY OUTLOOK

The cloudy pattern breaks again for a brief window Tuesday with some peeks of sun expected. Temps remain around 40 for highs. Another storm system nears the region late next week, bringing back cloudy skies Wednesday with a chance for rain and snow into the latter part of the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Showers are looking likely on Thursday and may mix with snow at times. Highs stay in the upper 30s. Friday is looking cold with highs near 40 and a chance for snow showers. Next weekend is looking colder with highs in the low 30s. A few snow showers will be possible Saturday.