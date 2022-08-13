RADAR AND SATELLITE

High pressure works its way east as low pressure begins to approach Ohio tonight. A warm front is pushing some rain activity along in Northwest Ohio, but rain chances in the Valley tonight are minimal.

TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Temperatures will drop from the upper 70s this evening into the upper 50s overnight. Dew points are comfortable in the low 50s in most areas.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for a cloudy and slightly cooler evening. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50s with a small chance for an isolated sprinkle.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Clouds will start our Sunday, but showers will be developing throughout the morning. Temperatures will get into the low 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Expect mainly clouds tonight. A small chance for an isolated sprinkle is possible, but dry air in the atmosphere will keep that chance low. More rain showers are expected once we get into the middle of the day Sunday. Those chances will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. More showers are possible overnight into Monday where another rain chance remains to start the work week.

TONIGHT

Mainly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. An isolated sprinkle is possible.

SUNDAY

The chance for rain showers is possible throughout Sunday. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s for highs.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Rain and thunderstorm chances stick around to start the work week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for highs Monday through Wednesday. Expect some peeks of sunshine once we get to the end of the work week. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s heading into next weekend.