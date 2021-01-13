Cloudy but warmer Wednesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOKMostly cloudy and temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Cloudy today with some sunny breaks. High in the low to mid 30s.

CLOUDS CLEARING TO PARTLY CLOUDY INTO WEDNESDAYMostly cloudy with skies becoming partly cloudy late into Daybreak. A low in the upper 20s.

WARMING WEDNESDAY AND LATE WEEKPartly sunny and a high in the lower 40s Wednesday.Mostly cloudy Wednesday night and a low in the lower 30s.

Partly sunny and a mild mid 40s for Thursday.Mostly cloudy and low in the low to mid 30s Thursday night.

WINTRY MIX AND COOLING FRIDAYChance for snow showers Friday morning, mixing with rain into the afternoon. High in the upper 30s.Rain or snow chance Friday night and a snow shower chance late as temperatures cool. Low in theupper 20s into Saturday morning.

ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW AND SEASONAL WEEKENDMid 30s for Saturday with a chance for snow showers.Low to mid 20s with a chance for a few snow showers and cloudy.Sunday high in the lower 30s and chance for isolated snow showers and mostly cloudy.Sunday night low in the mid 20s and a chance for a few flurries.

SEASONAL WITH MAINLY CLOUDY SKIES EARLY WEEKMonday high in the low to mid 30s and cloudy with flurries.Monday night low in the mid 20s with cloudy skies and flurries.High in the lower 30s Tuesday with cloudy skies and a chance for flurries.