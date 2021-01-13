Cloudy but warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Chilly in the mid to upper 20s this morning.
Cloudy with patchy fog and a light breeze from the south this morning. Wind chill in the upper teens. Cloudy with some sunshine breaks at times today. High in the lower 40s.
SLIGHT, BRIEF WINTRY MIX CHANCE TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low in the lower 30s. Slight chance for sprinkles or flurries overnight.
MILD WEATHER THURSDAY AND EARLY FRIDAY
Partly sunny and a high in the lower 40s Thursday.
Mostly cloudy and lower 30s Thursday night.
Snow shower chance Friday morning, mixing with rain into the afternoon. High in the upper 30s.
TURNING COLDER FRIDAY NIGHT WITH ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS
Rain/snow mix into Friday evening, changing to a snow shower chance. Low in the mid to upper 20s.
SEASONAL TEMPS AND ISOLATED SNOW FOR THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK
Cloudy and colder for the weekend with chance for snow showers Saturday. High in the mid 30s. Upper 20s and isolated snow shower for Saturday night.
Cloudy with isolated snow shower chance Sunday, with a high in the low to mid 30s.
Mid 20s Sunday night, with a chance for light snow.
Lower 30s Monday with cloudy skies and a chance for a few snow showers.
Mid to upper 20s Monday night, cloudy with light snow at times.
Low to mid 30s for Tuesday with a snow shower chance.
Mostly cloudy and a chance for a few isolated flurries Tuesday night. Low in the mid 20s.
Mid 30s and mostly cloudy Wednesday. Slight chance for a few flurries.
