Cloudy but milder for your Monday with chance for rain showers

Clear skies and calm winds will be the ideal conditions for a very chilly night across the Valley. Overnight lows will be into the upper 20s by sunrise on Saturday morning.

The weekend will start off with some sunshine before clouds return and thicken in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s. A weak front could bring a few stray showers into the region for Saturday evening. Temperatures aloft will remain below freezing and we may some snowflakes mixing in, especially in Trumbull County.