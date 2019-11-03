Cloudy but milder for your Monday with chance for rain showers

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather stays mainly dry and temps slightly below average for first half of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Becoming mostly cloudy tonight … lows in the mid 30s then rising to about 40 by sunrise
— Cloudy and milder Monday … with chances for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening … highs in the low 50s
— Isolated morning rain showers then clearing skies Tuesday … becoming partly sunny in the afternoon … highs near 50
— Another chance for rain and/or snow showers Thursday evening into Friday … then turning cooler
— Highs around 40 Thursday through Saturday
— Cool but dry for next weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com