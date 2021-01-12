Cloudy and seasonal Tuesday

MONDAY OUTLOOKMostly cloudy and a temperature in the upper 20s. Sunshine and clouds today. High in the upper 30s today. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 20s tonight.

MOSTLY SUNNY TUESDAYTuesday high in the upper 30s to lower 40s and mostly sunny skies. Mostly cloudy skies and not as cold Tuesday night. Low around 30°.

LOW 40s AND DRY WEDNESDAY & THURSDAYPartly sunny and a high in the lower 40s Wednesday.Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30s Wednesday night.Thursday high in the low to mid 40s and mostly cloudy.Thursday night low in the lower 30s, mostly cloudy and a chance for light snow.

WINTRY MIX FRIDAY, TURNING COLDERRain and snow mix for Friday.Scattered rain for the afternoon and mixing back to rain or snow mix late-day. High around 40°. Chance for snow showers Friday night and a low in the mid to upper 20s.Cloudy and colder for Saturday with isolated snow shower chance in the morning. High around the low to mid 30s.Mostly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 20s Saturday night.Mostly cloudy and a high in the low to mid 30s Sunday.