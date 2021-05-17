MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s. Mainly cloudy today with some sunny breaks. High in the low to mid 70s.
Mostly cloudy tonight. Low around 50°.
WARMING UP
Becoming mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday. High in the upper 70s.
Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday night, with a low in the low to mid 50s.
High of 80° Wednesday with sunny skies and a slight chance for
an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon.
Partly cloudy and mild Wednesday night. Low in the upper 50s.
LOW TO MID 80S THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Mid 80s for Thursday with a slight thunderstorm chance into the afternoon.
Partly cloudy and lower 60s Thursday night.
Mid 80s and a slight isolated afternoon storm chance for Friday.
Low to mid 60s and partly cloudy Friday night.
ISOLATED WEEKEND STORMS AHEAD OF COOLER WEATHER
Partly sunny and warm for Saturday. High in the mid to upper 80s.
Lower 60s, and a chance for a few showers or storms Saturday night and Sunday.
Low in the low to mid 60s. Mid 80s for Sunday.
COOLER MONDAY WITH STORM CHANCE
Low around 60° Sunday night and an isolated storm possible.
Mid 70s for a cooler Monday, isolated shower or storms possible.
Cloudy and seasonal Monday
Summer-like temperatures arrive this week!
MONDAY OUTLOOK