Cloudy and seasonal Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKPartly sunny skies early Thursday. Frost on windshields early.Temperatures in the upper 20s. Temperatures won't move much today, with a high in the low to mid 30s.Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 20s tonight.

MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY FRIDAYMostly cloudy and becoming partly sunny Friday, high in the mid 30s.Low in the lower 20s and partly cloudy Friday night.

SUNSHINE FOR SATURDAY & SUN WITH CLOUDS FOR SUNDAYMostly sunny Saturday, with a high in the mid to upper 30s.Lower 20s and partly cloudy Saturday night.Sunshine and clouds Sunday, high in the mid 30s.Mid 20s and partly cloudy Sunday night.

OVERCAST FOR FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEKIncreasing clouds Monday with a high in the mid 30s.Mid 20s and mostly cloudy Monday night.Cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance for flurries. High in the mid 30s.Mid 20s Tuesday night, with cloudy skies and a few flurries.Mid to upper 30s Wednesday with chance for flurries.Upper 20s and cloudy Wednesday night.

SMALL RISK FOR RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAYUpper 30s Thursday with a chance for late-day light rainor snow showers.