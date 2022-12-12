MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle chance early morning Monday, and temperatures in the low-30s.

Cloudy skies and a cooler high in the mid-30s today.

Mostly cloudy overnight, low in the mid-20s.



WARMER WITH SOME SUNSHINE TUESDAY

Sunshine and clouds Tuesday, warmer around 40°. Partly cloudy and chilly in the mid-20s Tuesday night.



STORM ARRIVES LATE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slim chance for a few sprinkles or flurries into the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday night. Overnight, it could mix with sleet or pockets of freezing rain. Temperatures will be in the lower-30s.

Early morning mixed precipitation Thursday morning, becoming all rain after 8 a.m. High in the upper-30s.



DAMP THURSDAY NIGHT AND COOLING INTO THE WEEKEND

Rain showers are likely Thursday night, mainly before 2 a.m. The low will be in the lower-30s.

Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance for isolated rain showers and a high in the lower-40s.

Mid-20s Friday night with isolated snow showers.

Chance for snow showers Saturday, colder in the lower-30s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night and a few flurries or a snow shower. Low in the lower-20s.

Mostly cloudy and 30° for Sunday.

Low around 20° and mostly cloudy Sunday night.

Lower-30s and mostly cloudy next Monday.