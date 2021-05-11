TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Upper 30’s with cloudy skies this morning. Slight chance for light rain or sprinkles at times today. High in the low to mid 50’s.
FROSTY OVERNIGHT
Early evening sprinkle chance. Clearing and colder overnight. Patchy frost possible. Low in the lower 30s.
SUNNY AND GRADUAL WARMING MID TO LATE WEEK
Mostly sunny and warmer for Wednesday. High in the upper 50’s. Clear and chilly Wednesday night. Low in the lower 30s with patchy frost possible. Mostly sunny and seasonal for Thursday. High in the low to mid-60s. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a low in the upper 30s.
SLIGHT SPRINKLE CHANCE FRIDAY, DRY WEEKEND
Sunshine and clouds Friday with a slight sprinkle chance. High in the mid-60s. Low around 40° Friday night, with cloudy skies. Mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny skies.
Low in the low to mid-40s Saturday night and partly cloudy. Low in the mid to upper 40s Sunday night and cloudy.
ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE EARLY WEEK
Isolated showers for Monday, with a high in the upper 60s. Chance for isolated showers Monday night, and a low in the upper 30s. Mid 60s for Tuesday with a chance for a few isolated showers.
Cloudy and cool with an isolated sprinkle Tuesday
Protect your sensitive plants tonight and Wednesday night
