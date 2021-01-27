Cloudy and colder Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY still active this morning. Be alert for icy bridges and overpasses. Temperatures in the lower 30s. Wintry mix of rain and freezing rain very early this morning. Temperatures warm up after rush hour for mainly rain showers and wet roads by that time. Breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph at times today. High today in the upper 30s.

MIX TO ISOLATED SNOW SHOWER TONIGHTRain and snow mix, changing to snow showers late tonight. Little accumulation. Colder, with a low in the mid 20s.

CLOUDY WEDNESDAY, COLDER WITH ISOLATED SNOW LATE WEEKMostly cloudy Wednesday and colder. High in the lower 30s.Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a slight chance for a snow shower. Low in the upper teens.Mid 20s for Thursday and cloudy with isolated snow showers.Middle teens for Thursday night, with a few flurries or snow showers.

COLD FRIDAYLow to mid 20s for Friday with cloudy skies and isolated snow showers.Mid teens Friday night with isolated snow shower.

COLD TO WARMER THROUGH THE WEEKENDMid to upper 20s and mostly cloudy skies Saturday.Low to mid 20s and isolated snow showers Saturday night.Warmer Sunday with a chance for rain or snow mix. High in the mid to upper 30s.Mid to upper 20s and chance for snow showers Sunday night.

COLDER MONDAY AND TUESDAYLow to mid 30s Monday with a chance for snow showers.Mid 20s Monday night with isolated snow shower.Lower 30s for Tuesday with sun and clouds and an isolated snow shower.