Cloudy and colder Tuesday

(WYTV)
TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly cloudy this morning with a few flurries. Morning temps in the upper teens. Cloudy today and colder. High in the mid to upper 20’s.
WARMING UP OVERNIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Early low tonight in the mid 20’s, then rising into the lower 30’s by morning tomorrow.
Partly cloudy skies overnight.
Partly sunny with increasing clouds Wednesday. Chance for light rain or snow showers into the afternoon.
Warmer, with a high in the upper 30’s.
Wintry mix turning to snow shower chance Wednesday night, low in the upper 20’s. No accumulation expected.
LIGHT SNOW OR MIX FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Mid 30’s Thursday, chance for snow showers. Little accumulation.
Chance for a snow shower Thursday night, low in the mid 20’s. Little accumulation.
Mid to upper 30’s Friday with a chance for rain or snow showers.
A rain/snow mix Friday night, turning to light snow into early Saturday. Low in the lower 30’s.
SNOW SHOWERS SATURDAY, COLDER SUNDAY
Isolated snow showers Saturday. High in the low 30’s.
Chance for snow showers Saturday night, colder. Low in the mid single-digits.
Partly sunny and upper teens for Sunday.
Partly cloudy and low in the mid single-digits.
WARMER WITH LIGHT SNOW INTO NEXT WEEK
Chance for snow showers Monday into the afternoon. High around 30°.
Chance for light snow Monday night, low around 10°.
Early snow shower chance Tuesday, mainly cloudy and a high around 30°.