Cloudy and colder for Thursday

TONIGHTThe afternoon warmth was nice while it lasted but a cold front clearing the area this evening will bring back the cold. Clouds will increase tonight with mostly cloudy skies developing. The airmass is pretty dry overall, but the colder air pouring over the open waters of Lake Erie may be enough for an isolated flurry or two overnight. Overnight lows drop to the middle to upper 20s. Winds will remain blustery, out of the north-northwest, and will be enough to drive wind chills down toward the lower 20s by daybreak.

THURSDAYBelow-average temperatures will be here to stay for the rest of the week. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, with occasional peeks of sunshine possible through the day. Again, the airmass will be rather dry but a stray flurry isn't out of the question. It will be a chilly day with highs in the mid-30s. A brisk wind will be around through the day, allowing for wind chills as low as the middle to lower 20s during the day.