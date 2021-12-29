Cloudy and a bit warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

DENSE FOG ADVISORY THIS MORNING, MAHONING, TRUMBULL, MERCER, and LAWRENCE Counties.

Visibility near zero in the advisory areas.

Patchy fog and cloudy skies, mid to upper 30’s this morning.

Cloudy today with a high in the mid 40’s.

Rain chance as we get into dusk.



RAIN LIKELY OVERNIGHT AND THURSDAY

More likely for rain late tonight and overnight. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.



EARLY RAIN THURSDAY, MILD AND DRY FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE DAY

Isolated rain showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High in the mid to upper 40’s tomorrow. Upper 30’s and cloudy for Thursday night.

Warm for the last day of the year. Temperatures in the lower 50’s with sunshine and clouds.



RAIN AND MILD FOR FIRST DAY OF THE YEAR

Mid 40’s for New Year’s Eve overnight. It’ll be mild in the upper 40’s for midnight. Slight chance for a rain shower for the ball drop.

Rain likely for Saturday and mild. Temperatures in the low to mid 50’s.

Mid to upper 30’s Saturday night.



FALLING TEMPERATURES AND RAIN TO SNOW SUNDAY

Mid 30’s early Sunday, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Rain likely, changing to snow showers. Cold into Monday morning, with a low around 20°.



COLD FOR RETURN TO WORK AND SCHOOL NEXT WEEK

Chance for lake effect snow showers Monday, high only in the upper 20’s.

Low in the upper teens and mostly cloudy Monday night.

Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday, with a high around 30°.

Mid to upper teens Tuesday night and partly cloudy skies.

Low to mid 30’s for Wednesday, partly sunny skies.