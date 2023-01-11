(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Another day for the scraper, frost this morning and partly cloudy skies.

Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s.

Increasing clouds today. Warmer in the low to mid 40’s.



WARMER TONIGHT AND THURSDAY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING

Chance for a rain shower late tonight, low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Warm Thursday, high around 50° but it’ll come with rain.

Rain could add up to a half inch.

Rain continues into Thursday evening, with an additional half-inch possible. Cooling overnight, with a rain/snow mix likely. Low in the lower 30’s into Daybreak Friday.



COLDER WEEKEND, LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY

Main precipitation will be snow Friday, but a chance for a rain mix at times.

Colder Friday in the mid 30’s. Light accumulation possible an inch or less.

Snow showers Friday night, with a low in the lower 20’s. Light accumulation possible an inch or less.

Mostly cloudy Saturday, with an isolated snow shower at times. High around 30°.

Cold Saturday night, partly cloudy and a low around the upper teens.



REBOUNDING TEMPERATURES LATE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK

Temperatures rebound Sunday, with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and upper 20’s Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy Monday for Martin Luther King holiday. High in the low to mid 40’s.

Mid 30’s and mostly cloudy Monday night.

Upper 40’s with a few isolated rain showers Tuesday.

Chance for a rain shower Tuesday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Mid 40’s next Wednesday and mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing shower.