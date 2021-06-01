Cloudy and a bit warmer Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly cloudy this morning and warmer. We’re in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Cloudy with sunny breaks today. Small sprinkle chance early morning. High in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT
Cloudy tonight with isolated light rain chance overnight. Low in the low to mid 50s.
DAMP WITH STORM CHANCES WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Showers likely Wednesday, with thunderstorm chance into the afternoon. High around 70°.
Showers and a chance for thunder Wednesday night. Low around 60°.
Showers likely and storms possible Thursday. High again around 70°.
Upper 50s with a chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday night.
WARMING FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED STORM, SUMMER-LIKE WEEKEND
Warmer for Friday with spotty showers or storms into the afternoon. High in the upper 70s.
Upper 50s and a shower chance Friday night.
Mostly sunny and warmer for Saturday. High in the lower 80s.
Lower 60s and partly cloudy skies Saturday night.
Mid 80s and partly sunny skies for Sunday.
UPPER 80s EARLY WEEK
Low to mid 60s and partly cloudy Sunday night.
Sunshine and clouds, and a warm and humid Monday. High in the upper 80s.
Low to mid 60s Monday night and partly cloudy skies.
Upper 80s with scattered shower chance into Tuesday.
