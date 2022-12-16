(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog in spots, visibility near zero in Vienna in Trumbull County, and in East Liverpool in Columbiana County. Also, watch for slick bridges and overpasses on your morning commute. Scattered clouds and lower 30’s with flurries or drizzle this morning.

High today in the upper 30’s and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A light shower possible at times.



A FEW SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOP TONIGHT

Isolated snow showers and cloudy skies tonight, low in the mid 20’s. A dusting possible.



COLDER WITH LIGHT SNOW FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy Saturday with a few snow showers. Again, a dusting possible. High in the low to mid 30’s. Blustery with 15 to 20mph gusts at times.

Low to mid 20’s Saturday night, with isolated snow shower chance.

Cold Sunday, high only around 30° and a few snow showers at times.

Partly cloudy Sunday night and cold. Low in the lower 20’s.



QUIET AND CHILLY FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny skies Monday, high in the lower 30’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 20’s for a cold night Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the upper teens.

Wednesday Winter officially begins at 4:47 in the afternoon. We’ll see a cold winter day.

High in the upper 20’s with a chance for snow showers deep into the afternoon.

Low around 20° Wednesday night, isolated snow showers likely.



SNOW FOR THURSDAY, FRIGID HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Snow showers likely Thursday, with a high only in the mid 20’s.

Chance for snow showers Thursday night, low in the middle teens.

High only gets to 20° next Friday. Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers.