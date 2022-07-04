RADAR AND SATELLITE

High pressure moves out of the Valley. A warm front will pass north of Lake Erie bringing some potential showers and thunderstorms overnight into tomorrow morning.

TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s overnight. Dew points will start to rise, so expect humidity to increase.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Clouds will begin to increase tonight. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. A shower or thunderstorm could develop into the morning.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms to start Tuesday. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and warm into the 80s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Clouds begin increasing tonight. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the morning. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a slight risk for severe weather, also known as a level 2. That means the biggest severe threats are gusty winds and hail. This threat will last through the early afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible tomorrow evening and into Wednesday. Another shower or thunderstorm chance remains throughout the day Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible heading into the morning.

TUESDAY

Scattered clouds with a chance for morning showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe weather, with hail and strong winds being the main threats. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is also possible.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

The chance for showers and thunderstorms lasts through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Friday, calmer weather returns with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Beautiful weather is shaping up for next weekend. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Monday also looks splendid with partly sunny skies and hot temperatures in the upper 80s.