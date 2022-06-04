RADAR AND SATELLITE

Some clouds will start to develop tonight. Temperatures will be around 50 to start Sunday. Radar scans are clear, and we have high pressure that will keep weather clear for the weekend.

TEMPERATURES

We will have another cool night with lows around 50. Sunday warms up slightly with temperatures in the upper 70s.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Expect clouds to continue developing tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 50s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy to start Sunday morning. Temperatures will be warming to near 70 by late morning.

FUTURE TRACKER

Tonight stays calm with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds begin to develop overnight and Sunday morning will start with temperatures in the low 50s. It will be a warmer day to wrap up the weekend with temperatures nearing 80 degrees in the late afternoon hours. Temperatures stay warmer overnight into Monday morning. Expect some showers and a potential thunderstorm to develop Monday afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

Clouds will build, but weather will stay calm. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy skies to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s for highs.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Monday will warm into the mid 80s, but with that, showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. That will carry into Tuesday with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 70s. Wednesday, another chance for an evening shower returns with temperatures in the mid 70s. Thursday, a slight chance for showers remains with temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday, partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Saturday, a small chance for showers and temperatures in the low 70s.