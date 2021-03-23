TUESDAY OUTLOOK
It’s a mild morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and some lower 40s around the Valley. Clouds with sunshine today, high in the mid to upper 60s.
RAIN CHANCES TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Isolated shower chance tonight. Low in the upper 40s.
Cloudy with occasional showers for Wednesday. High in the upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Low around 50°.
ISOLATED STORMS WITH SHOWERS THURSDAY
High of 70° Thursday with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorm chance.
Lower 50s with isolated showers Thursday night.
COOLING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Scattered showers Friday, mainly in the morning. Cooler high in the low to mid
50s.
Partly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Low in the low to mid 30s.
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy Saturday with a high in the mid to upper 50s.
Mid 30s Saturday night with an isolated shower chance.
CHILLY WITH RAIN/SNOW MIX INTO SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Cooler Sunday with cloudy skies and isolated showers. High in the mid to
upper 40s.
Low around 30° Sunday night with a chance for isolated snow showers.
Isolated rain/snow chance for Monday and colder. High in the mid to upper 30s.
Low around 30° with isolated light snow or sprinkles Monday night.
Partly sunny with a slight shower chance. High in the upper 40s.
Clouds and sunshine Tuesday
Wet weather to end the week and cooling
