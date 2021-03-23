Clouds and sunshine Tuesday

TONIGHTNo weather worries for tonight, and it will be slightly warmer, continuing the trend of the last few days. Lows will drop toward the upper 30s overnight. We will have a few clouds around tonight, also a change from the last few nights. Still, skies will generally be mostly clear.

TUESDAYYou have one more day to take advantage of the warm and dry weather. Tuesday starts off with some sun, but it isn't going to be as sunny of an afternoon. Clouds increase with skies becoming overcast into Tuesday evening. It will remain warm with highs returning to the upper 60s. Skies will remain cloudy Tuesday night and rain chances will be rising. A few showers or sprinkles will be possible before sunrise. The clouds help keep the temperature warmer through the night with lows only dropping into the upper 40s.