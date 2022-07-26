TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Clouds and sunshine today, high in the lower 80’s. Dew points stay low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Cloudy tonight with a chance for a brief overnight shower. Patchy fog Wednesday morning. Low in the lower 60’s.



HUMIDITY RETURNS, RAIN LIKELY TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, becoming humid with a high in the lower 80’s. Isolated showers and storm chance Wednesday night. Low in the upper 60’s and humid. Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm chance Thursday. High in the lower 80’s. Mostly cloudy and an isolated storm Thursday night. Low in the lower 60’s.



COOL FRIDAY, BACK INTO THE MID 80’S BY SUNDAY

Partly sunny Friday and a high around 80°. Partly cloudy and cooler in the mid to upper 50’s Friday night.

Mostly sunny and lower 80’s for Saturday. Low around 60° Saturday night and mostly clear.

Mid 80’s and partly sunny Sunday. Lower 60’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.

Mid 80’s and partly sunny Monday. Low in the low to mid 60’s Monday night and mostly cloudy.

Isolated storm possible Tuesday, high in the mid 80’s.