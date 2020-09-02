Close-call Thursday as storm system grazes the Valley with a chance for some showers

The bulk of the rain passes by just to the east-southeast, but a few showers or storms are likely to clip our area -- drier air and cooler temps head our way Thursday night:

TONIGHT

Isolated sprinkles and downpours linger this evening and a few stray showers can’t be ruled out overnight. It will remain fairly humid through the night with scattered clouds around the region. A little patchy fog is also possible around the Valley. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY

Another storm system riding in from the southwest brings scattered rain and storms to the region. This will be a close call for our area. It is possible that parts of or most of the area dodge the rain altogether and the bulk of the rain passes by just to the east-southeast of the Valley. The day begins with a chance for a few sprinkles or isolated showers. The round of scattered rain and storms approaches late morning and works through our region through the afternoon. By the evening, any showers turn isolated for the Valley. It will still be humid with highs around 80°.

A strong cold front will arrives Thursday night. This feature will be accompanied by some clouds and a chance at a few isolated showers early into the overnight. It will also pull in much drier and cooler air. Dew points drop into the 50s by Friday morning, making it feel much more comfortable at daybreak. Overnight lows will also drop into the 50s.

FRIDAY

We are looking at a comfortable end to the workweek and a lot more sunshine, too. High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek, leading to a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds to end the workweek. Lower dew points mean it won’t be feeling humid and it will also be a little cooler through the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Weather is currently looking good for high school football games Friday evening. You may want to grab a hoodie if you’re headed to the games. Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be falling through the 60s as the games kickoff. Overnight lows will head down into the middle to lower 50s with mostly clear skies overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure remains in control for the holiday weekend. This will bring dry weather and sunshine to the area. Saturday is looking mostly sunny and comfortable. Sunday will be partly sunny and a little warmer as highs return to the 80s. We will have to start watching for a few showers late-Sunday and for Labor Day Monday.

