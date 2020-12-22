Clipper bringing mix of rain and snow tonight into Tuesday

A clipper swings through the area tonight with rain and snow showers. A little bit of accumulation is possible. Here's how much to expect:

TONIGHT

A quick clipper moving through the region tonight brings some showers and snowflakes. Most of our Monday evening will have light rain or drizzle. As temperatures fall to the lower 30s, the showers mix over to some snow. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 30s overnight, helping limit the chance for slick spots. That said, there will be a chance for some accumulation overnight, between a trace up to 1″, and a few slick side roads or bridges and overpasses are possible.

TUESDAY

The chance for pockets of snow continues Tuesday morning and any snow may mix with rain. The chance of precipitation is highest in the morning. Any rain and snow tapers off into the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Clouds break up a bit Tuesday night. This will be the one window we have at seeing the “Christmas Star.” The planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear very close to each other in the night sky, making the two planets appear as one very bright star. The closest they will appear will be Monday night but clouds will obstruct the view. However, they will remain pretty close to one-another in the night sky Tuesday night as well. Lows will drop to the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY

A big jump in temperatures coming Wednesday as highs surge toward the mid-40s. The day begins with a little sun and scattered clouds. Clouds increase through the day and winds will also pick up. It will become a little breezy by the evening. We will see rain chances rising Wednesday night as a strong cold front approaches. Rain is likely by Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures remain mild overnight into Thursday, hovering in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A strong cold front will sweep through the area on Christmas Eve. This will lead to falling temperatures and rain turning to snow. Snow is likely Christmas Eve night with much colder temperatures and blustery winds. Christmas Day is looking like the coldest day we have seen so far this season. Scattered lake effect snow showers are possible with highs in the lower 20s. Blustery winds will lead to wind chills between 5°-15° during Christmas Day.

With the approach of this storm system, the surge of Arctic air accompanying it, and the timing of the changeover to snow, confidence in a white Christmas is pretty high this year. It is currently looking like around a 90% chance of at least 1″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning. That meets the official definition of a White Christmas.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,