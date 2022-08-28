RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scans are clear on radar, keeping the Valley dry. A few clouds are possible tonight.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the upper 80s and near 90 in some spots. They will fall into the low 70s heading into the overnight hours.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for a warm evening with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop from near 90 into the 70s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Expect a clear start to Monday. Temperatures will climb from the upper 60s into the upper 80s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Weather stays clear for tonight and the majority of tomorrow. The chance for showers and thunderstorms comes into play in the late evening tomorrow (30% PM). The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms remains overnight into Tuesday (70%). Wet weather will stick around Tuesday with thunderstorms possible throughout (80%). Temperatures will only reach the low 80s on Tuesday.

TONIGHT

Weather will stay calm and clear tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight.

MONDAY

Plan for some clouds to start the day. Temperatures will be hot in the low 90s. Showers and thunderstorms may start to develop late in the day (30% PM).

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will last throughout Tuesday (80%) with temperatures reaching the low 80s. The rest of the week heading into the weekend will have nice weather with sunshine. Expect temperatures in the middle of the week to reach the mid 70s. By next weekend, warmer temperatures will return in the mid 80s.