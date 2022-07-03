RADAR AND SATELLITE

This evening will continue to be nice with mostly sunny skies.

TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s overnight. Monday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Expect a comfortable start to your Monday with morning lows in the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear.

FUTURE TRACKER

Plan on mostly sunny skies this evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s. The weather is looking fantastic for Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Clouds build in Monday night with mostly cloudy skies expected during the overnight hours. Showers and storms look likely for Tuesday. A few could be strong to severe. Most of the area is under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5) of severe weather. Temperatures on Tuesday will start out in the upper 60s and will top out in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Monday is looking fantastic with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Monday is looking nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s for highs. Unsettled weather returns early next week. Chances for rain return to the forecast on Tuesday and around through the end of the work week. A few stronger storms will be possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s each day. Next weekend is looking dry and cooler with high temperatures in the low 80s.