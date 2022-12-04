RADAR AND SATELLITE

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Clouds build in on Monday with skies becoming mostly cloudy by Monday night.

TEMPERATURES AND WINDS

It will be cold tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s for morning lows. Monday will be warmer with highs back into the mid to upper 40s.

FUTURE TRACKER

It will be colder tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s for morning lows. Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Monday will be warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chances for rain return Monday night with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Chances for showers continue Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s for afternoon highs.

TONIGHT

It will be cold tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s for morning lows. Skies will stay mostly clear

MONDAY

The day will have sunshine with increasing clouds into the evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

The chance for showers continues Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. The chance for showers continues Wednesday with temperatures in the low 50s for highs. Temperatures drop to the upper-40s for highs Thursday with a chance for an isolated shower. Next Friday is looking mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers and highs in the mid 40s. Next Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Chances for showers returns Sunday with highs in the low 40s.